COVID Toe Popping Up In Children, But It Doesn’t Seem To Bother Them

One strange side effect of coronavirus could be foot sores, according to a team of Spanish physicians.

The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges has warned experts that some patients have experienced lesions on their feet, the New York Post reports.

The researchers say that the marks are “similar to chickenpox or measles.”

“They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark,” the organization stated.

While the so-called “COVID toe” symptoms have mainly appeared in children and adolescent with COVID-19, it has also been detected in some adult patients.

The council clarified that despite reports, there have been no scientific studies to back up the findings…

CLOSER TO HOME

Dr. Elena Pope, the paediatric dermatology section head at Sick Kids, said there has been an uptick in skin presentations of this nature – so-called COVID toes – in otherwise asymptomatic kids over the last few weeks in North America.

“The kids are not really bothered by those lesions and I think that’s why it took a while for this to come to the forefront,” she said. “If they were not bothered by it, they maybe didn’t actually report it to their parents … most of the lesions disappear on their own. They fade over time.”

Lesions can appear on hands as well.