Coyote Ugly Celebrates It’s 20th Anniversary!

It was all the rage in the summer of 2000. A movie with a basically all-female cast, ladies in charge. They were strong, sexy, and independent! Girls like me wanted to be them!

Released 20 years ago Tuesday, the movie starred Piper Perabo as Violet, an aspiring songwriter from New Jersey who winds up bartending at the raunchy and rowdy NYC saloon owned by Lil (played by Maria Bello) and helmed by a trio of bartender babes (Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, and Izabella Miko).

Despite being skewered by critics, the cult classic grossed $113 million and is that type of movie fans watch, again and again, doing shots and quoting lines like “Hell no H2O!”

The movie’s theme song, “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” by LeAnn Rimes went on to be a massive hit for her.

Tyra Banks Says She Wants A ‘Coyote Ugly’ Sequel

Tyra updated fans on the potential sequel during an interview with Variety celebrating Coyote Ugly’s 20th anniversary.

Banks, who played Zoe in the film, said she’s been pushing for years for a sequel to be made. “I’ve had a passion to do a sequel to Coyote Ugly for some time now, I’ve even reached out to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and the team and the original writer and they’ve had some jam sessions on what it could possibly be.”

Who wants a sequel?https://t.co/zL4mOKiKBU — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 4, 2020

“Coyote Ugly” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube.