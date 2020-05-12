Listen Live

CP Holiday Train At-Home Concert

This Thursday at 4pm

By Community Line, Darryl on the Drive

CP is proud to announce a special online concert ‘At Home with the CP Holiday Train.’

The CP Holiday Train typically comes chugging into Barrie and communities across Canada ahead of Christmas. This time we’ll get a full concert online with 14 Canadian musical artists and acts.

This Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

See performances and help share the ‘Spirit in the Spring’ while raising awareness and support for COVID-19 relief.

Featuring performances from:

  • Alan Doyle 
  • Odds 
  • Kelly Prescott 
  • Dallas Smith 
  • JoJo
  • Mason Madeline
  • Merlo 
  • Meghan Patrick 
  • The Trews 
  • Willy Porter 
  • Sam Roberts Band 
  • Tanika Charles 
  • Terri Clark 
  • The Jim Cuddy Band

Related posts

New Season Guidelines for Slo-Pitch National League Play

ICYMI: Amazing Shots of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds

Ryan Reynolds Delivered a Commencement Speech for His Old High School