CP Holiday Train At-Home Concert
This Thursday at 4pm
CP is proud to announce a special online concert ‘At Home with the CP Holiday Train.’
The CP Holiday Train typically comes chugging into Barrie and communities across Canada ahead of Christmas. This time we’ll get a full concert online with 14 Canadian musical artists and acts.
See performances and help share the ‘Spirit in the Spring’ while raising awareness and support for COVID-19 relief.
Featuring performances from:
- Alan Doyle
- Odds
- Kelly Prescott
- Dallas Smith
- JoJo
- Mason Madeline
- Merlo
- Meghan Patrick
- The Trews
- Willy Porter
- Sam Roberts Band
- Tanika Charles
- Terri Clark
- The Jim Cuddy Band