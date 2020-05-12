CP Holiday Train At-Home Concert

CP is proud to announce a special online concert ‘At Home with the CP Holiday Train.’

The CP Holiday Train typically comes chugging into Barrie and communities across Canada ahead of Christmas. This time we’ll get a full concert online with 14 Canadian musical artists and acts.

This Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

See performances and help share the ‘Spirit in the Spring’ while raising awareness and support for COVID-19 relief.

Featuring performances from: