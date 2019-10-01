Craft Brewed Alcohol Tea is Gaining Popularity

This isn’t your Grandma’s tea.

Wandering Whistler Spirited Tea launched in May just in time to join the rise in Craft Beer business.

They’re offering 2 flavours: Earl Grey with Elderflower and Green Tea Jasmine, both 4.5% alcohol content and 120 calories.

The Earl Grey with Elderflower was inspired by London tea time and is made with black tea, bergamot, elderflower, and honey.

Green Tea Jasmine is a “refreshing blend inspired by the floral flavours of East Asia.”