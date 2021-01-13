Croc Sales Are Way Up!

The latest random product that’s having a Covid popularity boost is CROCS. Sales of Crocs went up 12% last year, which was more than double the growth they’d been predicting before the pandemic. And they’re expecting sales to go up 20% this year.

A spokesperson for Crocs says, “We definitely benefited from consumer casualization”, which is corporate-speak for “no one wears nice shoes anymore so they’re going with our ugly, easy, comfortable alternative.”

This may also have to do with the Justin Bieber X Crocs with ‘drew’ and Post Malone’s crocs!