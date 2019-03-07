Cruel Intentions Celebrates It’s 20th Anniversary By Heading Back To Theatres!

Cruel Intentions is celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary since its release back in 1999! This teen drama was everything, filled with lust and lies…

To celebrate, the film’s 20th anniversary, Cruel Intensions will run in select theatres starting March 22nd!

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair star in the cult classic that helped define teen style at the time. When the movie came out it debuted int he number 1 and number 2 spot, but what may have helped this and other movies like it were the soundtracks! Soundtracks were huge in the 90’s and this one was no exception!

The soundtrack included The Verve “Bitter Sweet Symphony” which will forever be associated with this movie…

But the soundtrack offered us up a huge list of songs from Fatboy Slim, Placebo, Blur, Marcy’s Playground, and the Counting crows…