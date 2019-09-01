Cruise and Concert with Craig Cardiff
Craig is playing on the majestic Island Princess Boat Cruise once again, treating patrons to an intimate set while they enjoy the cool breeze and unforgettable views of Lake Couchiching off the Port of Orillia. This only happens once a year, so don’t miss out!
Both decks of the ship are covered, so the cruise happens rain or shine.
Boarding at 5:30pm
Cruise departs at 6pm
Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 on the dock just before boarding
VENUE:
Island Princess Boat Cruise – Port of Orillia
220 Mississauga St. E,
Orillia ON