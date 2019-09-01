Cruise and Concert with Craig Cardiff

Craig is playing on the majestic Island Princess Boat Cruise once again, treating patrons to an intimate set while they enjoy the cool breeze and unforgettable views of Lake Couchiching off the Port of Orillia. This only happens once a year, so don’t miss out!

Both decks of the ship are covered, so the cruise happens rain or shine.

Boarding at 5:30pm

Cruise departs at 6pm

Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 on the dock just before boarding

VENUE:

Island Princess Boat Cruise – Port of Orillia

220 Mississauga St. E,

Orillia ON