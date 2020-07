HBO announced they’ve has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for the 11th season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm initially premiered in 2000 and aired a new season about every two years until taking an indefinite hiatus after Season 8 in 2011, returning for Season 9 in 2016.

As of press time, a potential release date has not been set for the upcoming season, as it likely remains in limbo due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.