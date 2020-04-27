Dad & Daughter Beautify Their Home in Crayola Chalk
Watch for this house in Barrie
Blake Mitton and his daughter have been busy.
Taking advantage of several pieces of Crayola chalk and some free time,
the results of their fun task will produce miles and miles of smiles.
Take a walk by and see the crayola chalked bricks on Colts Street off Livingstone St. West in Barrie.
Beautifying @cityofbarrie one brick at a time. @CP24 @snapdBarrie @Rock95Barrie @KoolFMBarrie @Mayor_Jeff thanks @Crayola pic.twitter.com/DZFGHJ9eiq
— Blake Mitton (@mitton76) April 27, 2020