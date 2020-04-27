Listen Live

Dad & Daughter Beautify Their Home in Crayola Chalk

Watch for this house in Barrie

By Community Line

Blake Mitton and his daughter have been busy.

Taking advantage of several pieces of Crayola chalk and some free time,

the results of their fun task will produce miles and miles of smiles.

Take a walk by and see the crayola chalked bricks on Colts Street off Livingstone St. West in Barrie.

Related posts

A HUGE Shout Out To This Amazing LOCAL Group!

Innisfil Fire Has Been Dropping Off Chalk in Neighbourhoods

A Big ‘Thank You’ to Support Worker at Camphill Communities