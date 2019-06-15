Daddy and kids connection!

11am – 2pm

It is a fun and easy doing painting program, come with your children and select any image you like, we have artist teacher will offer you step by step guide.

Need register ahead, $5/people, need to bring your own bottle.

Accept e-transfer to info@artwonderfull.com or you are welcome to donate to : www.artwonderfull.com, you will find donation button on the website page at the top right side of the bar.

Total 16 spots only!

Jenny

647 287 6851