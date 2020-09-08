Dairy Queen Blizzard-Scented Candles Are Back!

Last year, Dairy Queen released a collection of fall scented candles inspired by their Blizzard flavours. Now, the popular candles are back, this time with some new flavours added to the lineup, according to Best Products.

Back by popular demand, Dairy Queen’s collection of candles are now available!

The scented flavours include Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard candles back from last year, along with four new flavours.

New are Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard, and Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.

If you can’t decide which one to get, there is a six-pack available! The four-ounce candles can be purchased online and cost $25. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.