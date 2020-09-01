Dairy Queen Just Launched Pumpkin & Caramel Apple Pie Blizzards
Pause your diet, I repeat...
Pumpkin pie season came in like a wrecking ball!
Dairy Queen is on the pumpkin pie train, dropping 2 incredible new adds to the Blizzard lineup on Saturday…
- Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard: Blended with pieces of real apple pie and caramel-coated truffles (don’t forget the whip cream topping)
- Pumpkin Pie Blizzard: Combining real pumpkin pie pieces and vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream
They’re available now in Canada too, see you there! Pumpkin pie latte who?