Dairy Queen Just Launched Pumpkin & Caramel Apple Pie Blizzards

Pause your diet, I repeat...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Pumpkin pie season came in like a wrecking ball!

Dairy Queen is on the pumpkin pie train, dropping 2 incredible new adds to the Blizzard lineup on Saturday…

  • Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard: Blended with pieces of real apple pie and caramel-coated truffles (don’t forget the whip cream topping)
  • Pumpkin Pie Blizzard: Combining real pumpkin pie pieces and vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream

They’re available now in Canada too, see you there! Pumpkin pie latte who?

