Dakota Johnson And Ellen Share An Incredibly Awkward Three Minutes

Dakota Johnson of Fifty Shades fame stopped by the Ellen Show recently to promote her new film, Peanut Butter Falcon.

That’s what was supposed to happen but, what really happened was INCREDIBLY uncomfortable.

Ellen started off the interview by getting Dakota’s birthday wrong, and then proceeded to grill the actress on WHY she wasn’t invited to her party.

The rest? Speaks for itself.

Check out this short (but feels like an eternity) clip:

Dakota Johnson and Ellen about to throw hands pic.twitter.com/vedm2FR8ss — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 27, 2019

The interview then got MORE awkward as Dakota said Tig Notaro was her favourite comedian, not Ellen (who seemed like she was fishing for a compliment).

Ellen then chirped back saying she loves Jennifer Aniston.

Yeah, it was awkward.

Who do you think came of worse? Dakota or Ellen?