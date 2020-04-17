Dale & Charlie’s Pandemic Mixed Tape!
Dale & Charlie Love Mixed Tapes. There is one for every situation and every mood- […]
Dale & Charlie Love Mixed Tapes. There is one for every situation and every mood- including “Lockdown.”
Here is Dale’s Mixed Tape!
The ultimate “Pandemic Playlist” to remind us to stay six feet apart and wash hands:
- “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” by The Police
- “Toxic,” by Britney Spears
- “U Can’t Touch This,” by MC Hammer
- “Fever,” by Peggy Lee
- “All By Myself,” by Celine Dion
- “Hands Clean,” by Alanis Morissette
- “Stuck in the Middle With You,” by Steelers Wheel
- “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tiffany
- “I Want To Break Free,” by Queen
- “In My Room,” by Frank Ocean