Dale & Charlie’s Pandemic Mixed Tape!

By Kool Mornings

Dale & Charlie Love Mixed Tapes.  There is one for every situation and every mood- including “Lockdown.”

 

Here is Dale’s Mixed Tape!

 

The ultimate “Pandemic Playlist” to remind us to stay six feet apart and wash hands:

 

  1. “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” by The Police
  2. “Toxic,” by Britney Spears
  3. “U Can’t Touch This,” by MC Hammer
  4. “Fever,” by Peggy Lee
  5. “All By Myself,” by Celine Dion
  6. “Hands Clean,” by Alanis Morissette
  7. “Stuck in the Middle With You,” by Steelers Wheel
  8. “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tiffany
  9. “I Want To Break Free,” by Queen
  10. “In My Room,” by Frank Ocean

