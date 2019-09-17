Dan Aykroyd Confirms That He Will Be In Ghostbusters!

Dan will officially revisit the Ghostbusters franchise for Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel!

Aykroyd has thrilled fans by confirming the news he is set to bring back beloved character Ray Stantz. In fact, most of the original cast is set to have a part in the movie along with young stars.

Aykroyd and fellow original cast members Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson all had cameos in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot of the comedy, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

The movie is scheduled for release sometime next year.