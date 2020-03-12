Daniel Radcliffe Denies Fake Report Claiming He Has Coronavirus

Daniel Radcliffe is setting the record straight after a fake Twitter account claimed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The tweet originated from a fake BBC News account and read: “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

While the account was not associated in any way with the British news organization, it included a BBC logo and a link to an outdated page on its site.

Despite being bogus, the tweet soon went viral and racked up over 1000 likes and nearly 800 retweets before being taken down.

Shortly after, a rep for the “Harry Potter” star denied the false claim by telling the Daily Mail, “it’s not true.”

Twitter has since permanently suspended the fake account for violating its rules against platform manipulation, reported CNET.