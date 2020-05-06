Daniel Radcliffe Reads Harry Potter For J.K. Rowling’s Initiative!

Rowling launched a website, Wizard World for fans around the world to encourage reading and Daniel thrilled fans by reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a video post.

Several famous friends are expected to contribute by reading chapters of the famous book series.

A tweet announcing the new video series reads: “Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…”

Rowling lifted copyright restrictions on her Harry Potter books in an effort to help parents and teachers during this pandemic.

