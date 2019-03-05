Listen Live

Dash Cam Shows Cars Engulfed by Colorado Avalanche

Drivers could see it coming in the distance...

By Darryl on the Drive

This past Sunday during some heavy snowfall in Ten Mile Canyon, Colorado with no warning an avalanche engulfed everything in its path.

I can’t imagine looking through the windshield watching a wall of snow approaching, it would be a helpless feeling.

