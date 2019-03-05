Dash Cam Shows Cars Engulfed by Colorado Avalanche

This past Sunday during some heavy snowfall in Ten Mile Canyon, Colorado with no warning an avalanche engulfed everything in its path.

At least we had some notice prior to last week’s blizzard; this was an avalanche Sunday at Ten Mile Canyon, Colorado pic.twitter.com/3bQPv9loRK — Barrie 360 (@Barrie360) March 5, 2019

I can’t imagine looking through the windshield watching a wall of snow approaching, it would be a helpless feeling.