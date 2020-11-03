DAVE CHAPPELLE TO HOST POST-ELECTION EPISODE OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live’s first episode following Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and now the comedian is set to return for SNL’s first episode following the 2020 election.

The 2016 episode marked Chappelle’s first time hosting SNL. For his efforts, Chappelle won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Chappelle’s return to SNL follows news that both Netflix and HBO Max acquired non-exclusive streaming rights to Chappelle’s Show and will begin streaming episodes today, November 1st.

SNL did not say who would appear as the musical guest on the November 7th episode alongside Chappelle.