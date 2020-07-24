Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in New Biopic Movie

To the Extreme is based on the life of Rob Van Winkle — best known to the world as the one man who can “rock a mic like a vandal, light up a stage and wax a chump like a candle” —

The biopic title is also the name of the rapper’s 1990 debut album!

The film is described on The Black List, ”From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first Hip Hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts and selling out as he makes music history,” a 2018 description of the projects on The Black List reads.

Although filming is in limbo due to the global health crisis, Franco suggested he’s been using his time wisely to research his role, including phone conversations with Van Winkle.

Yo, VIP, let’s kick it!