David Arquette Is Returning To His Role In The Scream Reboot!

Sheriff Dewey Riley will be back as the hero in the new Scream Movie! The actor played the role in all four pics of the 24-year old franchise.

Arquette said, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and reunite with my Scream family, old and new.” Neve Campbell confirmed last week that she was talking to producers about a fifth movie.

The Scream movies across four films directed by the late Wes Craven grossed more than $600M WW, the first movie released back in 1996.

The movie is expected to start shooting later this year, if possible with social distancing measures in place.