David Blaine Will Attempt His Latest Trick Today! Flying Over The Arizona Desert With Only Balloons!

Can he do it!

By Dirt/Divas

Blaine is a very experienced magician and illusionist!  And for his next trick, he will take flight using only balloons and soar over the desert in Page, Arizona. 

 

Using only a cluster of 52 helium-filled balloons, the stunt will stream live exclusively on YouTube, which is backing the project.

 

The event is weather permitting and will begin to Livestream just before 6 am PT on September 2nd on Blaine’s YouTube channel!

 

The set up will take about an hour and a half, according to Blaine and the actual flight will last about an hour.

 

David originally wanted to perform the stunt in his native New York, but the weather was a safety concern.

