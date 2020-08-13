David Blaine Will Live Stream A Magic Trick Later This Month

It’s been almost 10-years since we last saw a live stunt/trick from magician David Blaine, and on August 31st, his latest trick will involve balloons.

In the live stream, Blaine will float through the air, like in the movie “up” elevated by helium-filled balloons. The event will stream live on his YouTube channel Monday, August 31st.

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making,” Blaine tweeted Wednesday. “Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights.”

"This stunt has been 10 years in the making," Blaine tweeted Wednesday. "Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights." #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube

Blaine will attempt to float across the Hudson River, suspended by a cluster of balloons as he travels from New Jersey across the skyline to his native New York City.

This new trick seems a little easier to watch than previous ones. Back in 1999, Blaine was buried in a plastic box under a three-ton water-filled tank for seven days in New York City where he didn’t eat the entire time and only had a few sips of water.

In October 2002, in an event live-streamed on YouTube, Blaine spent 72 hours standing on a pillar in New York City while he was subjected to 1 million volts of electricity.