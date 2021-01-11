DAVID HASSELHOFF AUCTIONING OFF “KNIGHT RIDER” CAR

Ever wish you could take a spin in Michael Knight’s car?

Actor David Hasselhoff, who starred in the popular 80s series “Knight Rider,” is auctioning off Kitt, the AI-talking car.

The “Hoff” has owned the fully-functional Pontiac Firebird Trans Am since the series ended.

No word on whether the car comes with actor William Daniels, who voiced Kitt, but the auction runs through January 23rd on Live-Auctioneers-dot-com. Oh, and if you win the car, Hasselhoff will deliver it himself.