David Schwimmer Gives Update On ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

As cast members of the iconic show “Friends” start to buzz about a reunion special in the works, David Schwimmer is revealing what he’s most excited about in filming the show.

In an interview with E! News, Schwimmer talked about how much he was looking forward to being on that couch with his costars again.

“It’s going to be the first time the six of us are on that couch on the original set that is being rebuilt and on our soundstage where we shot for 10 your years, so it’s going to be quite something for us to reunite and be in that environment for the first time together,” he said.

Schwimmer, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, will be reuniting for a special on HBO Max. They are reportedly set to start filming in August.