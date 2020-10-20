Listen Live

Dawson’s Creek Is Coming To Netflix!

It will be headed to Netflix but will be missing the theme from Paula Cole

By Dirt/Divas

Seasons 1-6 will be coming to the streaming service in November!  Teens who grew up with the coming-of-age drama will get to relive the magic with all 128 episodes!

 

Among the cast were James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, and Mary-Margaret Humes.

 

The show ran between 1998 and 2003.

 

The Netflix US account notes that the original theme song, “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole, will not be available when the series drops though. Instead, it’ll be replaced with “Run Like Mad” by Jann Arden which is the version on international releases.

