‘Day of the Dead’ Barbie Is Here

Starting September 12th, a limited-edition version of the iconic doll wearing an elaborate headpiece with monarch butterflies, an embellished black floor-length gown and a painted face featuring the traditional skull mask design will be available for purchase for $75 at Walmart, and amazon.com.

Dia de los Muertos is a 3000-year-old Mexican tradition in which family and friends celebrate and pray for their loved ones who have died. Considered a jovial holiday, followers believe the spirits of the departed are joined with the living during the two-day event.

Pixar’s “Coco” from 2017 introduced kids around the world to this celebration and popularized Halloween costumes based on the movie’s characters!

This year Dia de los Muertos goes from October 31st to November 2nd.