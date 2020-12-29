DAYDREAMING AT WORK IS A GOOD THING?

According to a new study out of Washington University in St. Louis, it’s a good thing when people daydream at work.

The researchers found it helps you come up with more creative solutions to whatever they’re working on, and also helps you get through challenging projects.

Unfortunately, work culture hasn’t quite caught up with the power of daydreaming, because the researchers also found if you get caught doing it too much, it can have a negative effect on your performance reviews.

