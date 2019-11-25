Listen Live

Days of Our Lives Renews!

The show is stable!

By Dirt/Divas

Last week, it appeared the NBC soap opera was on life-support after it was revealed the entire cast had been released from their contracts and the show was allegedly going on an indefinite break.

But it turns out, the long-running series has been renewed for its 56th season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

 

If that wasn’t enough to bring a smile to the show’s rabid fanbase, NBC has also announced the launch of a new digital series that will bring back nine of the daytime serial’s beloved characters from the 2000 season.

Entitled “Last Blast Reunion,” the new project will be available on the “DOOL” app and is set premiere on November 29th, reported People.

Reuniting for the new series are Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane), and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson).

