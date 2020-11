Ryan Reynolds says the writer behind ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ will write Deadpool 3.

Ryan will once again play Deadpool and Emmy winners, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are penning the script.

Fans are going to have to wait as the production is said to be in just the early stages and no timeline has been given.

The first two movies were directed by David Leitch and it’s unclear if he will be back for movie number three.