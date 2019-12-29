Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Deadpool Will Officially Become A Trilogy Franchise!

It's going to be bigger and probably better!

By Dirt/Divas

Marvel fans will be thrilled to hear that Ryan Reynolds confirms that there will be a Deadpool 3!  The first two movies were very successful and Deadpool 2 saw additional success with the release of a PG version.

Ryan was on with Live with Kelly and Ryan and says that they are working on it with the team. 

The first two movies were produced by 20th Century Fox that has now been acquired by Disney.  Ryan admits that this will be a much bigger project! 

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 earned US$1.5 billion internationally upon their respective releases in 2016 and 2018.

Related posts

Justin Bieber Loves His Tim Horton’s, But Doesn’t Love The New Lids!

ED SHEERAN SAYS BEING “FAT SHAMED” LED TO HIS RECENT WEIGHT LOSS 

Shania Twain Moves To A Las Vegas Farm!