Deadpool Will Officially Become A Trilogy Franchise!

Marvel fans will be thrilled to hear that Ryan Reynolds confirms that there will be a Deadpool 3! The first two movies were very successful and Deadpool 2 saw additional success with the release of a PG version.

Ryan was on with Live with Kelly and Ryan and says that they are working on it with the team.

The first two movies were produced by 20th Century Fox that has now been acquired by Disney. Ryan admits that this will be a much bigger project!

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 earned US$1.5 billion internationally upon their respective releases in 2016 and 2018.