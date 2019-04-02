Dean McDermott Defends His Wife Tori Spelling Against Trolls After Being Mom-Shamed!
Stop the mom-shaming!
Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott is defending his wife after she was mom-shamed on social media for giving her kids “unhealthy snacks.” Tori did a slide show last week of a couple of her kids eating Little Bites muffins…
She wrote: ‘This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them. #Ad
‘Thank you @littlebitessnacks for being yummy and kiddo approved ( my littles ❤️ the Chocolate Chip Muffins, Blueberry Muffins, and Strawberry Yogurt Muffins) while this mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. ‘PS- They are easy and mess free for little hands and great on the go! What is your kiddos fave flavor? #momwin’
Trolls were quick to mom-shame Tori online accusing her of not preparing healthier snacks! Dean to the rescue after so much shaming Tori removed her Instagram post…
Dean said in part;
‘Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want.”
I’VE HAD ENOUGH!! This is news worthy?? Leave my wife @torispelling alone already!! It’s a post about a snack!! A Snack!! Do you not give your kids snacks?? What’s wrong with people?? #backoff #thisisnews? #stopsocialbullying #stopbullying #peopleinglasshousesshouldntthrowstones #hypocrites #imfurious