December 21 and 22, 2019
Featuring the most played song in Canada over the last decade!
#20 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#19 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#18 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#17 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#16 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman
#15 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#14 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#13 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#12 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
KOOL Cameo: Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
#11 Lover – Taylor Swift
#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#8 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#7 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Memories – Maroon 5
Blast From the Past: Last Christmas – Wham
#2 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi