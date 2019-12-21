Listen Live

December 21 and 22, 2019

Featuring the most played song in Canada over the last decade!

By Top 20

#20 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

#19 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#18 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#17 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith

#16 Everything Sucks – Scott Helman

#15 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

#14 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#13 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#12 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

KOOL Cameo: Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

#11 Lover – Taylor Swift

#10 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid

#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#8 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine

#7 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo

#5 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

#4 Circles – Post Malone

#3 Memories – Maroon 5

Blast From the Past: Last Christmas – Wham

#2  Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#1 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

