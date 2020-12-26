Listen Live

December 26th and 27th, 2020

Golden hits the countdown plus a new song from Ed Sheeran

#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#19 Lonely – Justin Bieber ft. Benny Blanco

#18 Golden – Harry Styles

#17 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#16 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#12 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae

KOOL Cameo: Afterglow- Ed Sheeran

#11 Dynamite – BTS

#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#9 Bang! – AJR

#8 Diamonds – Sam Smith

 

#7 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#4 Holy – Justin Bieber

#3 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

Blast From The Past: Problem – Ariana Grande

#2 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

 

 

#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max

 

