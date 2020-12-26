December 26th and 27th, 2020
Golden hits the countdown plus a new song from Ed Sheeran
#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5
#19 Lonely – Justin Bieber ft. Benny Blanco
#18 Golden – Harry Styles
#17 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
#16 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando
#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw
#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
#12 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae
KOOL Cameo: Afterglow- Ed Sheeran
#11 Dynamite – BTS
#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid
#9 Bang! – AJR
#8 Diamonds – Sam Smith
Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me – I think you’re so amazing!! Take care … hope to see you again soon. ❤️ Celine xx… https://t.co/LhSlyPdJ4m
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 22, 2020
#7 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#6 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Holy – Justin Bieber
#3 Savage Love – Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
Blast From The Past: Problem – Ariana Grande
#2 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#1 Kings & Queens – Ava Max