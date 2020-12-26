December 26th and 27th, 2020

#20 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#19 Lonely – Justin Bieber ft. Benny Blanco

#18 Golden – Harry Styles

#17 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#16 Wonder – Shawn Mendes

#15 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando

#14 Remember – Tyler Shaw

#13 Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

#12 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae

KOOL Cameo: Afterglow- Ed Sheeran

#11 Dynamite – BTS

#10 Be Like That – Kane Brown ft. Swae Lee and Khalid

#9 Bang! – AJR

#8 Diamonds – Sam Smith

Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me – I think you’re so amazing!! Take care … hope to see you again soon. ❤️ Celine xx… https://t.co/LhSlyPdJ4m

— Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 22, 2020