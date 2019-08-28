Listen Live

DEEP FRIED BBQ CHICKEN STUFFED PIZZADILLA

Here's how to make your own

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Twisted Food UK has gone viral with their off the chain creation, named after Godzilla, Pizzadilla.

It’s a breaded, deep fried, topped with cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni, then baked like a pizza.

When you have a groundbreaking pizza collaboration it’s going to get attention from everyone.

While we’re all trying to count calories and get our steps in, this comes into our lives.

Related posts

Would You Be Willing to Ride the New Longest, Tallest & Fastest Coaster in the World?

SNL Dropped Their Lineup Announcement Today

People Love Pumpkin Spice More Than You Think!