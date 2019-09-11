Deer Photobombs Couples Wedding Pictures

Congratulations to Morgan and Luke Mackley, on September 1st they tied the knot in Michigan! Since the wedding however, everybody has been talking about the photobomber.

As they were posing for Wedding photos in a field on a perfect day and unsuspecting deer approached and starting snacking on the Bride’s freshly cut bouquet.

The incredible moment has gone viral, racking up over 110,000 shares on Facebook.

It has to be a sign of good luck…