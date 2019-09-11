Listen Live

Deer Photobombs Couples Wedding Pictures

The deer just wanted some of the bouquet

By Darryl on the Drive

Congratulations to Morgan and Luke Mackley, on September 1st they tied the knot in Michigan! Since the wedding however, everybody has been talking about the photobomber.

As they were posing for Wedding photos in a field on a perfect day and unsuspecting deer approached and starting snacking on the Bride’s freshly cut bouquet.

The incredible moment has gone viral, racking up over 110,000 shares on Facebook.

It has to be a sign of good luck…

Related posts

TRENDING: #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo

Giant Bacon & Eggs Currently Up for Auction

WATCH: Man Catches a Cell Phone Mid-Roller Coaster Ride