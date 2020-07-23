Demi Lovato Is Engaged!

This pandemic has seemed to bring people together, including Demi and her boyfriend Max. Demi Lovato just announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Max Erich!

The Instagram post featured a sweet picture and a caption that reads;

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Demi and Max have been dating for only a few months, so this is definitely a major step! Congratulations to this adorable couple.