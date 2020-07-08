Listen Live

Did Coronavirus Quarantine Raise the Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency?

Be careful not to OD on Vitamin D!

By Kool Science

Canadian’s have been enjoying this heatwave, soaking up all the vitamin D we can.  But is it enough?

 

Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced us inside, many haven’t been able to get the “sunshine” nutrient naturally.

A Lack of Vitamin D is one of the easiest things to correct.  You can also add fish, mushrooms, egg yolks, and fortified foods to your diet or invest in a UV lamp.

 

Lack of Vitamin D isn’t obvious in adults but may include symptoms of fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness and cramps, and mood changes such as depression.

