Did Trump Threaten Alec Baldwin For His SNL Impression?

Freedom of speech!

By Dirt/Divas

SNL this weekend opened the show with another very funny Alec Baldwin impression of Donald Trump. Baldwin basically recreated the Presidents press conference from Friday declaring a national emergency for his border wall…

Alec Baldwin is not calling out 45 for a tweet which he feels threatens him and his family.

Trump tweeting in part the possibility of “retribution” for SNL and NBC bosses. Also calling out the press in caps “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”

