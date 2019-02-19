Did Trump Threaten Alec Baldwin For His SNL Impression?

SNL this weekend opened the show with another very funny Alec Baldwin impression of Donald Trump. Baldwin basically recreated the Presidents press conference from Friday declaring a national emergency for his border wall…

Alec Baldwin is not calling out 45 for a tweet which he feels threatens him and his family.

Trump tweeting in part the possibility of “retribution” for SNL and NBC bosses. Also calling out the press in caps “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019