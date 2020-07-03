DID YOU EVER RUN OUT OF TOILET PAPER DURING THE PANDEMIC?

For now, it seems like the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 is over and there’s enough supply to meet our filthy demand. But when everybody was rushing out to stores and hoarding it, did you ever run out?

According to a new survey, 14% of people say YES, at some point, their house did run out of toilet paper. 81% said no, and 4% somehow don’t know.

The younger someone is, the more likely they are to have run out. 26% of people 18 to 24 say their toilet paper supply dried up at some point during the past few months, versus just 6% of people over 55.