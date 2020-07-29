Did You Know That You Could Rent Someone’s Pool?

Looking to cool off this summer and are tired of the lake?

Wish you had a pool? Problem solved! You can now rent someone’s pool on a website called swimply.com.

Swimply is essentially a middle-man mediation/rental provider service. It connects those who wish to rent their swimming pools with those who are looking for places to swim or parties to throw. … There are other options, such as instant booking hours, the number of guests that can swim, and more.

There are several lovely pools near Barrie that are ready to rent! Dive in!