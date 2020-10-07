Listen Live

Did You Look Up and See Mars Last Night?

It was closer to us than it will be for the next 15 years

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Science

Last an extremely rare sight was made visible in a night’s sky.

October 6th of 2020 presented Earth and Mars closer together than they will be again for another 15 years, or until September 2035. Even then at its closest point, Mars was about 38.57 million miles (62.07 million km) from us.

Leave it to ‘Commander’ Chris Hadfield to post one of the most spectacular views of Mars, high about the downtown Toronto skyline.

Many others caught the breathtaking moment as well.

