Diego, The Tortoise Retires After Saving His Species!

By Kool Science

Diego, a libidinous giant tortoise has saved the day and his species and will now retire to an uninhabited island off the coast of Ecuador!

 

Diego has spent decades in a breeding program that aimed at saving the tortoises from extinction!

 

“Fifteen tortoises from Española, including Diego, are going home after decades of breeding in captivity and saving their species from extinction,” announced in a Tweet on Monday.  “heir island receives them with open arms.”

 

When he arrived there were just two males and 12 females of his species alive on the island, but Diego helped to boost the population to over 2,000 said The Galapagos National Park services.

“The giant tortoise is over 100 years old and produced around 800 offspring.”

