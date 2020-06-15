Dinosaurs Is Coming To Disney + This Fall!

The hit cult classic sitcom from the ’90s, Dinosaurs, has just been announced as a fall addition to Disney+!

The show is about dinosaurs dressing and acting like humans, living in a modern world. Humans are viewed as cavemen and treated as pets in their world.

The show consists of 65 episodes and the idea of the show was created by Jim Henson, who also created the Muppets.

The show will make its way to Disney+ this fall, but no release date has been confirmed, according to whatsondisneyplus.com.