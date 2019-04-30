Director John Singleton has died at the age of 51! He’s best known for his Oscar-nominated film “Boyz N the Hood,” which was actually his first major film! His family confirmed that he was taken off life support two weeks after suffering from a major stroke!

Singleton was in his early 20s, just out of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, when he wrote, directed and produced “Boyz N the Hood.” Based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood, the low-budget production starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube.

Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination and at 24, was also the youngest!

A few of other movies to his credit include Poetic Justice (1993) Two Fast Two Furious, Higher Learning, Baby Boy and Four Brothers!

John Singleton was also “Candy Man” in the horror flic from 1992 of the same name!