Dirty Dancing Sequel Coming With Jennifer Grey

Either Hollywood has no new ideas or everyone is now accepting that the 80s were awesome!

The studio behind the original film from 1987 that co-starred Patrick Swayze announced Thursday that a sequel is coming.

Jennifer Grey, who played Baby will be an executive producer on the film. The sequel promises to be a romantic movie chalk full of nostalgia. No other details have been given on the new project.

Patrick Swayze died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 57.

“Dirty Dancing” was a box office smash and featured the hit song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” which won an Oscar for best original song.