Hospice Simcoe is delighted to announce the 6th annual ‘Dish for Hospice’ will be held on June 24 and 25 this year.

Fourteen local restaurants will each present their unique meal offer at a special price. Each restaurant will also make a donation in honour of their customers to Hospice Simcoe. This event is a great way to have a fun night out on a restaurant patio or enjoy take-out. A great time to try a new restaurant!

“We are very grateful to the local restaurants that are participating in this great event to support the programs and services at Hospice Simcoe. Local restaurants support us in a number of ways, including Dish for Hospice.” Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe.

Those who want to participate are encouraged to visit our website for links to restaurant websites to view their ‘deal’. Please make reservations if you want to sit on the patio. For further information visit https://www.hospicesimcoe.ca/dish-for-hospice/

This year’s participating restaurants are: Bacio Trattoria, Crazy Fox Bistro, Dosti Eats, Grillious Gourmet Tap & Grill, il Buco Ristorante, Michael & Marions, Nino’s Italian Restaurant, PIE, Simmering Kettle, The Farmhouse, The North, Town & Country Steakhouse, Urban Dish and Wendy’s – Big Bay Point location only.

Hospice Simcoe provides high quality palliative and end-of-life care for individuals and support for family members. Our programs include Visiting Hospice, Residential Hospice and Grief & Bereavement Support. All programs and services are delivered at no cost to our residents, clients and their families. Hospice Simcoe was founded in 1988 and opened our 10 bed residence in 2009. In the past ten years, we have delivered 24 hour high quality palliative care to over 2,200 people who have lived their final days or weeks at our residence

For the dying and the bereaved, Hospice Simcoe provides compassionate, expert care and services to ease the pain – before, during and after their journey.