Disney And Pixar’s Onward Take The Top Spot At The Box Office This Weekend!

It was enough to take No. 1 -earning $40 million at the movies this weekend, but it wasn’t enough to impress Disney bosses! Internationally the film brought in $28 million, bring the totally global to $68 million!

Onward is an adventure story about two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), and was one of the lowest Pixar openings every. The only one lower was The Good Dinosaur in 2015 that brought in $39 million.

There’s a reason bosses aren’t happy. Pixar films can cost anywhere from $175 million to $200 million to produce.

Ben Affleck’s The Way Back also opened in theatres this weekend with disappointing numbers. Some are blaming the fear around the Coronavirus that are keeping people away, but others are saying- the movies aren’t attractive enough to bring people into the theatres!