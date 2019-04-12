Disney Has Officially Launched Its Steaming Service!
Canadian's will have to wait a while!
Disney has officially launched its new streaming service, Disney Plus! This has been in the works for over a year now with Disney hoping to dethrone Netflix, Amazon and others…
Disney Plus will be available in the US for $6.99 per months or $69.00 per year. That’s below what you pay for Netflix!
The service will go live in the US late 2019 which means it will not start streaming in Canada until 2020…
It all starts on November 12. For more info, see link in bio. #DisneyPlus