Disney Is Going Another Singalong On Mother’s Day!

Disney’s first singalong on April 16th was a huge success with more than 10 million viewers. So another one is coming on Mother’s Day.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” Ryan Seacrest will host the show starting at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, May 10. No guest stars have been announced yet, however the first show had huge star power.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth — and even surprise performer Beyoncé all participated on April 16th.

The special will also be a way to raise awareness about nonprofit organization Feeding America and those facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis.